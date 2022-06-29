Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,372 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,291,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $244,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

