Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.6% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

