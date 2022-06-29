Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

