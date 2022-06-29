BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.11. 167,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 88,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BayCom to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BayCom by 198.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BayCom by 149.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 380,050 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 155.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 531,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 323,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

