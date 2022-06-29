Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

