Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.