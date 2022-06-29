Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

