BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($103.19) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($89.36) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

