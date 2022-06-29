Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.