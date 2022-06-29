Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.37 ($41.88) and last traded at €39.19 ($41.69). Approximately 172,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.48 ($39.87).

BC8 has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.18. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

