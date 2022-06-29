Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,483 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

