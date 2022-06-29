Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $28,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

