Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000.

NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

