Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $498.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.41 and its 200 day moving average is $586.33. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

