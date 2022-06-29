Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

BDC stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Belden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

