Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €176.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €176.00 ($187.23) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €105.90 ($112.66) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €102.80 ($109.36) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($181.17). The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €119.83 and a 200-day moving average of €134.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

