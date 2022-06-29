Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

PFC opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £622.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.21.

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.