Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Raised to $23.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 297.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Beyond Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 96.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

