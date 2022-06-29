Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $237.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:BILL opened at $115.54 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.43.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

