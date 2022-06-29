BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 350,737 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,633,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

