Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $882.59 million, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 77.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blucora by 100.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

