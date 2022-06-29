Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
