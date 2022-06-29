BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Plans GBX 1.32 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BHIB opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.48. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 79.07 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £97.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Get BMO UK High Income Trust alerts:

BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.