BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Plans GBX 1.32 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON BHIB opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.48. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 79.07 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £97.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile
