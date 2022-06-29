Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYPLF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 695 ($8.53) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.64) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

