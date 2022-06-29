Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.32

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.32 and last traded at C$23.32, with a volume of 4465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46.
Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)
