boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.82) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.88) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.