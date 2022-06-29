Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.50

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOUYF. Barclays decreased their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bouygues from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.