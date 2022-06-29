Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 276.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,080.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $64.97 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.