Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 276.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,080.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $64.97 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.
Brenntag Company Profile
