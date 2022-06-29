Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 17,600 Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) Stock

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$12,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,016.

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.49. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.41.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.17 million. Analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

