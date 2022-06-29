Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

