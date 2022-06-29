Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 15th

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,900 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

