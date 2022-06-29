Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price at C$14.83

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.
APR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
APR.UN stock opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.99. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
