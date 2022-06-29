Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $84.69

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.69.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 651.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAND opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

