Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $426.33

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.00 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $326.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,222 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

