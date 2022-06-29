Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $98.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

