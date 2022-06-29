Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $98.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKC opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
