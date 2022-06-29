Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 12.09

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 12.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,856,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.56. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 26.59.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

