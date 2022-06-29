Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.47

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.47 and traded as low as C$47.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$47.92, with a volume of 236,767 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$71.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.31. The firm has a market cap of C$21.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

