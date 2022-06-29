Brookstone Capital Management Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 435,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.