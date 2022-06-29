Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.