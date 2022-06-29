Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,777 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 688,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 46,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.