BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.32. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 20,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

