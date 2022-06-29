Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $36.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $30,879,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bumble by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMBL opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

