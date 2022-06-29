Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 198.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,668.16.

Shares of BURBY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

