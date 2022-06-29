Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 296 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 18,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $477.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

