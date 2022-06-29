Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.