Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

CDNS opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,201,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

