Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CBOX opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.73. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.25).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

