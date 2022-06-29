Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Atlantic Securities from C$111.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$99.60.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$90.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The company has a market cap of C$83.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5551195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

