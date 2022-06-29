Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

