CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading 3% Higher

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60.

CannTrust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

